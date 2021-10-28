Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Cap of $813,276.69

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $813,276.69 and approximately $24,459.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00208905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00098667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

