Datadog (DDOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $165.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,924,438 shares of company stock worth $410,178,565. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

