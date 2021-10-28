Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.76 billion-$5.79 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.340 EPS.
Shares of DASTY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,473. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
