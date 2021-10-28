Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.76 billion-$5.79 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,473. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

