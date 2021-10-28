Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $302,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 768,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,921,000 after acquiring an additional 241,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $79.69 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

