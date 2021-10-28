Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $259,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.