Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORI opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

