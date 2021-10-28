Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DaVita by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in DaVita by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.43.

NYSE DVA opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

