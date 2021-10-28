Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $313,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $67.27 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

