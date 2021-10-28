Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $228,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 390,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $156.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

