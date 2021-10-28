Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FOX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.