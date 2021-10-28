Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $24.36. Dana shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 8,005 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

