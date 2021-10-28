Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

