DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $13,738.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00209687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00099084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.