CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CONE. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

CONE stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

