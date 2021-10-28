Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 212,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,207. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

