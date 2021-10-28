CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

CURI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 749,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,929. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $525.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.51. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

