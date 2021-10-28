Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report $233.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $196.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $921.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.80 million to $925.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,811. The firm has a market cap of $256.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

