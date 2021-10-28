Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Increased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

