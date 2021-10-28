Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 173,175 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,175 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.81. 66,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

