Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $20.44 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 278.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.