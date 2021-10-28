Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $17.81 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 14,130.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $300.38. 2,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

