Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 58,603 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 76.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,603 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.31. The stock had a trading volume of 83,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $432.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

