CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. CSX posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,843,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.