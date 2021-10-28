CSM Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $526,502.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.