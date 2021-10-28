CSM Advisors LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $88.97 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

