CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

