CSM Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

