CSM Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.73. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

