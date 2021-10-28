CSM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.