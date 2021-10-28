CSM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

