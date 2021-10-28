Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

