Crust Shadow (CSM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,026.00

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $10,026.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00098563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

