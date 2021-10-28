Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.47. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.500-$7.550 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.66. 42,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,776. Crown has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.