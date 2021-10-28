Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CRON traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,549. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.19. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$6.43 and a 52-week high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

