Critical Comparison: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Honda Motor alerts:

This table compares Honda Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 6.57% 10.76% 4.53% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Honda Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.41 $6.18 billion $3.59 8.13 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Honda Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.57%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.