Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.72

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and traded as low as $8.38. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 32,142 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of 291.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.