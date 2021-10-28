Creso Pharma Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 29th (OTCMKTS:COPHF)

Shares of Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 29th. The 4-3 split was announced on Friday, October 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of COPHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,984. Creso Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

