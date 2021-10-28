Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the September 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $5,271,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 154.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,441 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$2.49 during midday trading on Thursday. 19,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,685. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

