Credit Suisse AG Purchases 172,176 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $89,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

