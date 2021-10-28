Credit Suisse AG Has $86.55 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of AMETEK worth $86,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

