Credit Suisse AG Has $108.31 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.65% of Stericycle worth $108,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

