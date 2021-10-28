Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,373.23

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,373.23 ($31.01) and traded as low as GBX 2,275 ($29.72). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 17,095 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £824.23 million and a P/E ratio of 65.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,383.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,373.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, with a total value of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

