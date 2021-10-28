Crane (NYSE:CR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crane’s third-quarter earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38% and 7.7%, respectively. The company is experiencing improving order trends across its businesses, including short-cycle commercial and core process. In the quarters ahead, strength across chemical and general industrial and recovery in commercial aerospace end markets is likely to drive its performance. For 2021, it expects net sales of $3,150 million and adjusted earnings of $6.35-$6.45 per share. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds across its defense OEM business might continue to affect its near-term performance. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. An increase in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of CR opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $106.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

