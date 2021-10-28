CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Truist

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Truist from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGP. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.