Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CMRE stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. Costamare has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

