Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.260-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OFC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.53. 392,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

