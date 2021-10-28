Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 844 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average is $315.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

