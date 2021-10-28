Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

VEEV stock opened at $313.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.