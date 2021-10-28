Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

