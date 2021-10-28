Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,510,000 after purchasing an additional 323,672 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of A opened at $156.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

